Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

