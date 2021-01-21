Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 4.38. A 0-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.