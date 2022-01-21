 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 8F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News