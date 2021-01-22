 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.93. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

