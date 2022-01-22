Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 15 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It mig…
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -11-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Expect a drastic drop…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…