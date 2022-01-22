Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.