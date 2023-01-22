Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. There is only a 23% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.