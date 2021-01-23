 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23.68. 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News