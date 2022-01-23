Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers. Low near 5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.