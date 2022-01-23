Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers. Low near 5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. 5 degrees is today's low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -11-degree low is forecaste…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Expect a drastic drop…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls people should be pr…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…