 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.09. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News