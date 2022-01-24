Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -18 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.