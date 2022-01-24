This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -18 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers. Low near 5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of sno…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Expect a drastic drop…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. 5 degrees is today's low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -11-degree low is forecaste…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Expect a drastic drop…