Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.