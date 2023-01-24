This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
