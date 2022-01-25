This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low around -20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
