Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.