This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds overnight. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 20.26. 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
