Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.07. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

