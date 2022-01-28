Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
