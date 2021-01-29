 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News