Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
