Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.67. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
