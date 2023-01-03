Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
