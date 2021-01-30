Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.71. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.