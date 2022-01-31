This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -3-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. 14 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay insi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. A -20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…