Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.59. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

