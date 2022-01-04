Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 14F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.