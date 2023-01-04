Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
