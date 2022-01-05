Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.