Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
