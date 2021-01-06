Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.72. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
