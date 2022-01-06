 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

