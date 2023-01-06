Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
