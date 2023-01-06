Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.