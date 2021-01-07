Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.4. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.