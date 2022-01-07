For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low -1F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
