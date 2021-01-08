This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 24.2. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
