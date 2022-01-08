 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . -11 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

