Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

