Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.