Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
