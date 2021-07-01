 Skip to main content
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

