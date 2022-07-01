 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

