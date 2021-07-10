Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.