This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures thi…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 1…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.