This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
