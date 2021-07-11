Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.