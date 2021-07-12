Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.