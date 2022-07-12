 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

