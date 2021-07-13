Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high t…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Fal…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We w…