Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

