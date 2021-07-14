This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
