Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.