Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph.