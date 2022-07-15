Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.