Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.